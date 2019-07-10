Enugu Rangers appoint Benedict 'Surugede' care-taker coach

Former defender, Benedict Ugwu, has been appointed as care-taker coach of Enugu Rangers pending when a substantive technical adviser is hired.

Ugwu will be replacing veteran coach Gbenga Ogunbote, whose contract expired at the end of last season.

Rangers General Manager, Davidson Owumi, is full of confidence in Ugwu.

“There is no room for any vacuum and Ugwu has shown through his actions and technical contributions that he has what it takes to lead our team on a care-taker basis. As a senior national team player, Benedict distinguished himself. As a player of Rangers, he was full of the 'Never Say Die' spirit.

“Even when he took his game oversea, he was a great ambassador of club and country. When he came back, he showed some great stuff with the feeder team.

“Naturally, it is the belief of management that he has what it takes to guide us before a substantive technical adviser come around,” said the G.M of Rangers.

Benedict Ugwu came to the lime light with the famous Benue Cement Company F.C (BCC Lions) of Gboko where he shorn like a million stars to help the side to a national challenge cup and CAF cup winners cup in 1990, the same year he won the best player award in the country and third best play on the continent.

Ugwu, who spent a dedicated ten years service to the Flying Antelopes in his playing days, was a strong member of the team that won the national challenge cup for the Enugu side in 1983 and 1984 before taking his skills to such clubs as El-Kanemi Warriors and 3SC where he also excelled before venturing overseas.

'Surugede', as Coach Benedict Ugwu is fondly called is a National Institut of Sports (N.I.S) and CAF coaching license holder.