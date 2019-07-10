Manchester United 'identify Chelsea midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement'

Manchester United have identified unwanted Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as a potential Paul Pogba replacement, according to reports.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at AC Milan and has returned to Stamford Bridge for pre-season, though Frank Lampard has reportedly deemed him surplus to requirements.

And according to RMC Sport Bakayoko has now emerged as a surprise target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United consider players to replace Pogba if he left for either Real Madrid or Juventus.

MEN Sport understands United remain confident that Pogba will stay despite comments made by his agent Mina Raiola that the player wants to leave. The Reds have been linked with Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, Lazio playmaker Sergej Milinković-Savić and Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes in terms of attacking midfield replacements for Pogba.

The report on Bakayoko claims that Arsenal are also in the race.

