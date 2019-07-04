Trump announces presidential delegation for Women's World Cup final

The White House on Wednesday announced it is sending a presidential delegation to the Women's World Cup final where the U.S. will take on the Netherlands.

A statement from the White House stated that Deputy Secretary of Commerce Karen Dunn Kelley would lead the delegation and would be joined by six other women at the match.

They are Jamie D. McCourt, the U.S. ambassador to Monaco; Josephine K. Olsen, the director of the Peace Corps and Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Others are Marie Royce, the assistant secretary of state for educational and current affairs; Shauna Rohbock, a member of the U.S. Army National Guard who serves on the President's Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition as well as Kelly Loeffler, the CEO of Bakkt and the co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream.

The Women's World Cup final will take place on Sunday in Stade de Lyon, France.