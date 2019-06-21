Super Falcons through to round of 16, to play Germany June 22

Nigeria has qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16.

The Super Falcons had to wait until the final Group F fixtures, to see if they would progress.

The USA beat Sweden 2-0 and more importantly, Chile could only defeat Thailand 2-0, despite needing to win by three unreplied goals.

Nigeria has taken the last slot reserved for the best third-placed countries.

The other three are Brazil, China and Cameroon.

Nigeria lost 3-0 in their opener to Norway, before beating Korea Republic 2-0 to claim their first win.

However, Thomas Dennerby's ladies lost 1-0 under controversial circumstances to hosts France in their last Group A match.

They will now face Germany in the next round on June 22.