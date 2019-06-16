Report: Salah, Mane reject big offers to stay at Liverpool

According to a report by John Richardson of English tabloid The Daily Mirror, Liverpool frontmen Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have both told the club they are rejecting tempting offers from “leading continental clubs” to stay at Liverpool at least one more year.

The report says that Salah in particular heard from both Real Madrid and Juventus about the clubs preparing massive $189 million offers, but told them he would not entertain contract negotiations that usually precede those type of enormous deals.

Richardson reports that the outside interest was serious enough that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had internal discussions about contingency plans should Salah be tempted by the possibility of leaving, but instead he will stay to have another go at ending Liverpool's long domestic title drought. The 27-year-old's contract does not expire until the summer of 2023, having signed an extension just a year ago, so the club still does for the most part control his immediate future.

Salah has scored 71 goals in 104 games across all competitions since joining Liverpool two years ago.

Another prolific goalscorer playing opposite Salah on the left wing, Mane also rejected tempting offers from big clubs, although the report did not name specific teams involved or the price considered. Mane's contract also runs through the summer of 2023, so it would be tough for him to force his way out of the club as well.

For both players, despite winning the Champions League this past season, leaving Anfield now would feel a bit like leaving business unresolved after coming up just inches short of Manchester City in the title race. After earning a record points haul for second-place finishing team, Liverpool fans feel they can get over the hump next season with another stellar campaign. NBC Sports