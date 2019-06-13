TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Sports News

Women football World Cup: How USA demolish Thailand 13-0

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

Tuesday, the USA were responsible for the biggest demolition job in the history of the Women's World Cup.

As the Americans bagged their 13th – and final – goal of the game against tournament debutants Thailand, social media exploded with a mixture of shock, amazement, admiration and condemnation.

But as Jill Ellis's World Cup holders and favourites burst onto the World Cup scene, it begged the question – how many is too many?

What is clear is that Ellis and co wanted to let the world know they meant business. The English-born coach was brimming with pride when she spoke to reporters post-match.

“It was awesome,” said the 52-year-old. “You want your forwards hot in a tournament and it’s a great start, especially for Morgan. Hopefully she carries it on through the finals.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists