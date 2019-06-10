TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Portugal beats Netherlands to win 1st Nations League final

By The Rainbow
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has won the inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in Sunday’s final for its second title in three years.

Gonçalo Guedes scored the winner early in the second half to give Portugal its first trophy since the 2016 European Championship.

The hosts’ victory in UEFA’s newest competition denied the Netherlands its first trophy since the 1988 European Championship. The revamped Dutch team was seeking some redemption after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo, coming off a hat trick in the semifinals, wasn’t much of a factor against Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk in the matchup of likely contenders for the player of the year award, but Guedes couldn’t be stopped when he hit a powerful right-footed shot from outside the area in the 60th minute at the Estádio do Dragão


