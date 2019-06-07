Rangers beat Lobi Stars 2-1, as Akwa United climb to top of NPFL League playoffs

Akwa United Football Club of Uyo, on Thursday, shot into the lead at the ongoing 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Playoffs holding in Lagos.

Winners of Group B of the regular season in the abridged 2018/2019 NPFL, Akwa United beat FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 in the opening game of Match Day 2 at the Agege Stadium.

Cyril Olisema scored twice to give Akwa United the win, in the 48th minute and a penalty kick in the 60th minute.

His goals cancelled out FC IfeanyiUbah's 33rd minute goal through Emmanuel Ugwuka.

The victory moved them from the middle of the six-club competition's table to the top, with four points from two matches, having drawn 2-2 on Tuesday with Kano Pillars.

FC IfeanyiUbah who lost their opening game 1-3 on Tuesday to Lobi Stars of Makurdi continued to stay bottom of the event's table with no point from two matches.

In the day's second game, 2015/2016 NPFL champions Rangers International FC of Enugu resurged with a 2-1 win over Lobi Stars.

Godwin Aguda and Chiamaka Madu scored in the 13th and 28th minutes respectively to put the seven-times league champions in a commanding lead.

Sikiru Alimi reduced the tally with a goal in the 59th minute, keeping the 2017/2018 champions among the leaders.

The day's third match was inconclusive, with Kano Pillars FC and Enyimba International FC of Aba goalless at the time the match was washed off by the rains.

The game was stopped a minute into two minutes of first half added time, and it would resume at 9 a.m. on Friday.

However, Lobi Stars stay in second place with three points and better goals scored behind leaders Akwa United who have four points, ahead of Enyimba and Rangers also with three points.

Match Day 3 fixtures will come up on Saturday, with Akwa United facing Rangers, Lobi Stars taking on Enyimba, and FC IfeanyiUbah tackling Kano Pillars.

How They Stand

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Akwa United 2 1 1 – 4 3 +1 4

Lobi Stars 2 1 – 1 4 3 +1 3

Enyimba 1 1 – – 1 0 +1 3

Rangers 2 1 – 1 2 2 – 3

Kano Pillars 1 – 1 – 2 2 – 1

FC IfeanyiUbah 2 – – 2 2 5 -3 0

Photo: Enu