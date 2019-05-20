Who Chelsea have identified as Cesar Azplicueta backup next season

Chelsea could find themselves under a transfer ban meaning they won't be able to bring in reinforcements.Cover at right-back for Azpilicueta is currently a hole in the Blues squad, but the club believe they already have his understudy in their ranks.

Reece James, who has spent a season on loan at Wigan, is viewed very highly by individuals at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old has been a standout performer at the DW Stadium and Maurizio Sarri plans to begin offering the teenager a route into the first-team next term.Chelsea though may face difficulty in keeping James in west London, according to The Sun . The academy graduate has just signed with a new agent who is keen to see his client flourish given his obvious potential.Crystal Palace head the queue for him and James may see Selhurst Park as a better place to further his development. Chelsea though are determined to keep the defender and show him that a future does exist for him at Stamford Bridge.The Blues track record of blooding young players into the first team has begun to count against them in recent years.

Currently it appears the biggest cause of concern for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is entering the final year of his contract.

The 18-year-old is high on Bayern Munich's shopping list and he is keen on a move to Bavaria where young players have shone.

He rejected an £80,000-a-week deal earlier this year with minutes on the pitch his main priority, not wages.

Sarri had begun playing the winger on a more regular basis before an Achilles injury cut short a season that had seen him make his England debut.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is currently the biggest success story of the Blues academy and he is stamping his authority on a place in the Chelsea midfield.