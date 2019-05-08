Breaking: Chelsea's two-window transfer ban has been upheld by FIFA

Chelsea will NOT be able to sign any players until 2020 as FIFA uphold two-window transfer ban

Chelsea can now go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to appeal the decision and try and get the ban frozen and overturned

FIFA have upheld Chelsea's two-window transfer ban meaning the club will not be able to sign players until 2020.

Chelsea were slapped with a two-window transfer ban and fined £460,000 last month after FIFA's investigation into the signings of foreign players under the age of 18.

The Blues now have the opportunity to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to try and get the ban overturned