Victor Moses now set for Fernebahce medicals

Fenerbahce are set to announce the arrival of Victor Moses this week as fans wait for the Turkish Stock Market (KAP) to announce a deal for the player according to Fotomac.

Moses has been linked with a move to the Istanbul club in recent weeks with reports the Chelsea player is close to a move to the Super Lig.

According to the Turkish newspaper, Moses had some reservations about moving to Turkey but former Everton player Joseph Yobo, who also played for Fenerbahce, helped ease these concerns after a chat.

It's now expected the Nigerian international will fly to Istanbul to have his medical, before the end of the week, and join Fenerbahce on a temporary basis.

Once a deal is agreed, the club will need to inform the KAP via an official announcement, and this is what fans are waiting.

Since Maurizio Sarri took over from Antonio Conte, Moses has found it difficult to get in the Chelsea side.

Sarri has gone with a back four since his arrival at Stamford Bridge resulting in the former Liverpool player struggling to get games.