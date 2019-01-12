TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

FG, MTN strike agreement over $8 billion row

By The Rainbow
The Nigerian government and MTN have agreed an out-of-court settlement after Africa's largest mobile phone company was accused on taking $8bn (£6bn) out of the country illegally.

The government said the South African firm had contravened foreign exchange regulations and had ordered it to return the money.

It also demanded $2bn in related taxes from the company.

MTN – which has 50 million customers in Nigeria – denied it illegally transferred money abroad and filed a suit challenging the fine.

The giant telecommunication company – which is Africa's largest phone company – was hit with a $5bn fine by Nigeria's telecommunications regulator in 2015 for missing a deadline to disconnect unregistered subscribers.

The fine was later reduced to $1.7bn.
Details of the settlement have not been made public by the parties but there are indications the dispute triggered fears among other investors.

