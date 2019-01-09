Bayern Munich confirm interest in Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich have publicly confirmed interest in Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, following a fourth bid of £35m for 18-year-old.

The offer meets Chelsea’s valuation of Hudson-Odoi , Sky Sports Newsunderstands, and does not include a buy-back clause.

Hudson-Odoi is believed to have told Chelsea that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge and turned down their latest offer to commit to the club beyond the 18 months remaining on his current contract.”All I can say about Callum Hudson-Odoi is that I think he’s a good player and he’s a player who we have a great interest in,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Wednesday.

“In my opinion, he’s a player who would fit in well at our club. He’s got unbelievable qualities.

“He’s good at dribbling and has pace. In my opinion, he’s a player we would definitely like to have. Let’s see what happens.”

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri reiterated his desire to keep Hudson-Odoi at the club after handing the player another opportunity to play in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Tottenham on Tuesday.

Sarri: Hudson-Odoi unfazed by exit talk

Maurizio Sarri insists Callum Hudson-Odoi has not been affected by interest from Bayern Munich following Chelsea’s defeat at Tottenham.

Maurizio Sarri says he still wants Callum Hudson-Odoi to remain at Chelsea

He had impressed in FA Cup action last weekend, setting up both of Alvaro Morata’s goals in their 2-0 third-round win over Nottingham Forest.

Bayern, buoyed by the success of Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund, have already seen offers of £13.5m, £20m and £30m rejected by Chelsea