Fabregas appears to wave goodbye to Stamford Bridge fans ahead of AS Monaco move

Chelsea’ s frustrating goalless draw with Southampton finished with Cesc Fabregas appearing to wave goodbye to the home crowd at Stamford Bridge .

As reported by Standard Sport on Wednesday, the Spaniard is expected to join AS Monaco this month after the Ligue 1 side jumped ahead of AC Milan in the race to sign the midfielder.

And, as noted by Standard Sport correspondent Simon Johnson after the match, Fabregas appeared to be saying goodbye to home crowd at full time.

He tweeted: “Fabregas made a point of applauding the fans after #cfc's dull 0-0 draw with Southampton. If this was his farewell, he deserved to go out on a much better note.”

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri has asked Fabregas to stay, but the 31-year-old wants more first team football having started just one Premier League game this term.

A move to Monaco will see Fabregas reunited with his former Arsenal captain Thierry Henry , who is now manager of the Ligue 1 outfit.

Speaking in mix zone after the match, the Spaniard hinted that this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest will most likely be his final game for the club.