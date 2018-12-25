Real Madrid to offer TWO star players in transfer exchange for Chelsea star Eden Hazard

CHELSEA could land TWO players from Real Madrid in exchange for star man Eden Hazard.

C helsea are facing a huge battle keeping hold of the Belgium star, who has just 18 months left on his contract.

Hazard is their prized asset but Real are keen to snap him up.

And according to reports from Spain, the Madrid club are ready to flog two star players to the west Londoners to get him.

Real Madrid signed Hazard's pal Thibaut Courtois in the summer on a deal which saw £30m head to Chelsea along with Mateo Kovavic on a season-long loan.And according to the radio station Onda Cero, Kovavic could now be offered on a permanent basis in order to get Hazard.

They add Isco could also be thrown into the mix in a two-for-one transfer.

Real didn't replace Cristiano Ronaldo last summer following his move to Juventus, but Hazard would fit the bill as a high-profile addition 12 months later.

Football operations and communications consultant Ian McGarry revealed earlier this year that Hazard has almost agreed personal terms over a move to Spain.

Speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, he said: “My view on this, my information from people close to Hazard, in his inner circle is, he believes very firmly that he will be a Real Madrid player next summer.

“The financial terms of his contract are almost agreed, and therefore whoever is in charge, he'll still be there.”

Hazard and his team-mates will be shown a video nasty of their defeat to Leicester by manager Maurizio Sarri in a bid to eradicate a creeping error count.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Leicester in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, leaving the fourth-placed Blues 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Jamie Vardy’s neat finish sealed victory in a match where Hazard struck the bar and Marcos Alonso a post.

Chelsea face a battle to keep Eden Hazard (Pic: GETTY)

Maurizio Sarri: Eden Hazard is a ‘good option’ at centre forward

Now Chelsea take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day, with manager Sarri wholly uninterested in any Christmas cheer. “Of course, we will prepare a video about the match,” said Sarri.

“For every match we prepare a video after the match. We will prepare individual videos, the individual mistakes.

“I want to speak with the group first of all, then I want to speak with three, four, five players. I don’t know how many at the moment.

“Of course we have to do everything just in order to avoid the same problem in the future.”

Watford vs Chelsea gets underway at 7.30pm.