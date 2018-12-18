UCL Draw: Man Utd vs PSG, Liverpool vs Bayern

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ties were drawn today, and there are some spicy clashes on the menu.

With the likes of Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United having finished the group phase in second spot, the draw has produced some games worthy of a final.

Defending champions Real have been drawn against Ajax Amsterdam, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich meet in another high-profile clash.

United got Paris Saint-Germain, who scored the most goals during the group stage, while Juventus will meet Atletico Madrid.