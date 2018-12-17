Hazard inspires Chelsea to victory at Brighton

Eden Hazard scored one and made one for Chelsea, who saw off a second-half Brighton fightback to secure another victory.

Pedro's 17th-minute goal, created by Hazard, put the Blues ahead.

Hazard darted into the Brighton penalty area and superbly picked out Pedro, who scored at the far post – the Spaniard's sixth goal of the season and Hazard's fourth assist in as many Premier League matches.

And Hazard doubled the lead 16 minutes later.

Willian intercepted Leon Balogun's stray pass and released the Belgian, who calmly slotted past keeper Mat Ryan.

Chelsea continued to dominate and Antonio Rudiger headed Willian's corner just wide shortly before half-time.

A couple of minutes after Marcos Alonso almost made it 3-1 when his strike from the edge of the penalty area hit the post, Solly March hauled Brighton back into the game by hooking the ball past keeper Kepa from close range.

Chelsea held on to take the points but, on a less positive note, Hazard was taken off late on after appearing to pick up a knock.