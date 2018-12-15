TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Salah wins BBC African Footballer of the Year for the second successive year

By The Rainbow
Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted BBC African Footballer of the Year for the second successive year.

The 26-year-old beat Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey to the prize.

The Premier League's player of the year scored 44 goals in 52 games for Liverpool last season and helped them reach the Champions League final. He also scored twice for Egypt at this year's World Cup.

By: Omage Moses Aigboje

