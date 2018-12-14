Pictures: Barcelona star Lionel Messi's £12million personalised private jet

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has splashed £12m on a stunning personalised private jet.

The Argentine is a regular flyer between his native country and Spain, where he has made his name and lived since his teenage years.

Now the Messi family will make the trip in some style, after the forward leased the new jet and added his own personal touch to the plane.

The steps up to the plane are adorned with his name and that of his family, while the 16 executive seats turn into eight luxury beds if there is an overnight flight.

A kitchen and two bathrooms – one of which includes a shower – are also onboard the Barca star's latest toy.

With the renovations, there is no doubting that Messi is most likely to be the man on board – even more so with number 10 painted on the tail. Messi's wife and childrens' names are painted on the steps, while the interior has 16 chairs that can be turned into beds.

As well as spending the cash on the actual plane, Messi is having a hangar specially built in a suburb of Buenos Aires to store it.

The Barca star signed a new deal at the Nou Camp in November 2017, with the signing-on fee a reported £100m and his weekly take home £1.2m once image rights and bonuses are included.