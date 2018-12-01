David Luiz rejects interest from China, still hoping for Chelsea extension: report

According to UOL Esporte, David Luiz has recently rejected interest from Chinese Super League clubs as he remains keen on extending his Chelsea contrac t.

His current deal, signed 2.5 years ago when he returned from Paris Saint-Germain to add the one trophy missing from his trophy cabinet, the Premier League — and go into the restaurant with lifelong friend Willian, for good measure — is set to expire in June.

Chelsea's policy of signing players over 30 to one-year deals would mean that any new contract for David would be just a one-year extension (see also: Cesc Fabregas, Olivier Giroud, Gary Cahill — all over 30 with expiring contracts).

Unfortunately for all four of those players, there's been little noise from the club that new contract offers may be coming, even if some of them, like David Luiz and Giroud, have been playing key roles under Sarri so far this season. And considering that the club gave a 31-year-old Pedro an extension in the summer, those delays may be indicative of final decisions already.