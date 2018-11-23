Mane agrees new long-term deal with Liverpool

Senegal forward Sadio Mane agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool on Thursday.

The length of the deal was undisclosed by the English Premier League club, but media reports suggested it would run until 2023.

Mane joins fellow strikers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in signing new contracts in the last six months.

“I am very happy to extend my time at Liverpool,” Mane said. “It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies. I have made the best decision in my career.”

Liverpool, which is second in the standings, visits Watford on Saturday.

“I can’t think of a single club anywhere in Europe that wouldn’t want a player like Sadio,” manager Juergen Klopp said. “He is such an important member of our team and squad. He radiates joy and I think this is reflected in his performances and impact on the pitch.”

Mane joined from Southampton on a five-year contract in 2016. He has scored 40 goals in 89 appearances for Liverpool. AP