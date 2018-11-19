Report: Chelsea interested in Pulisic move

According to a report by the Daily Mail , Christian Pulisic could make a move to Stamford Bridge in the coming months, potentially as soon as this winter.

All the ingredients for a move seem to be in play for a move in January. Pulisic has lost time at Borussia Dortmund to teenage England international Jadon Sancho , and has been the subject of transfer rumors for years. Pulisic's contract runs through the summer of 2020, so Dortmund will be looking to make a decision on his future soon to avoid devaluation of his market value. With the rise of Sancho, Dortmund could be looking to sell Pulisic now before he reaches the final year of his contract.

The Mail report suggests that Pulisic has held talks with Dortmund over a new contract, but those talks have stalled of late, potentially pushing the German club even harder to sell.

Chelsea could also be motivated to make a deal soon, with the possibility of a transfer ban due to rules violations involving the transfers of young players.

The report mentions a price of $90 million, but that could drop as Dortmund loses leverage over Pulisic's contract situation. A move to Chelsea would see the American play opposite Eden Hazard , and compete for time with the likes of Willian and Pedro .