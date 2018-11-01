Lampard: 'I'm a lucky man' for special night at Chelsea

Frank Lampard had a very memorable return to Chelsea stopped just short of perfect by the man who helped replace him at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas scored to cap a wild first half, and Chelsea knocked off Derby County 3-2 in the League Cup on Wednesday to set up a quarterfinal date with Bournemouth .

But Lampard's Rams put a real scare into his former side, twice equalizing Chelsea goals in the first half hour of play.

Along the way, Chelsea supporters unfurled a giant TiFo display of Lampard and serenaded their longtime hero. From the BBC :

“I'm so thankful to the Chelsea fans. I left through the back door and it upset me at the time but I have nothing but great memories of this place and they thank me like that. I'm a lucky man to have a night like that and I feel it.”

Derby is sixth in the Championship, just four points back of the top and two shy of the second automatic promotion place. Lampard will be a legend at both clubs if he can prod the perennial also-rans over the line.

