Aiteo Finals: Enugu Rangers Disgrace Kano Pillars To 7-5 Goals

Enugu Rangers has defeated Kano pillars 7- 5 goals at the Aiteo cup finals played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta state capital.

The match which kicks off at 4:30 pm Wednesday, saw the presence of President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Pinnick Amaju, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, his Enugu counterpart, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Deputy Governors of Kano and Edo states, among others.

Enugu Rangers with their teaming supporters boasted before the commencement of the match that they would beat Kano Pillars in the game.

Kano Pillars had within 10 minutes into the first half, scored a lone goal and continued scoring until it scored 3 goals to almost beat Enugu Rangers to nil at the second half.

But in a twist, Enugu Rangers made a dramatic turn and equalized 3-3 at second half after 3- 0 zero down.

Meanwhile Enugu Rangers at the penalty shootout scored 4-2 to win the match.

But the Kano pillars with their formidable team played Enugu Rangers half field from the first half to Midway into the second half.

Rangers win their first Cup title in 35 years - 4-2 on penalties after coming from 3-0 down against Pillars.

Meanwhile, three players of Kano Pillars were taken from the pitch in a stretcher and were rushed out of the field by an ambulance just as their fans vacated their positions during the penalty shootout when it done on that they have lost the match to their opponent.