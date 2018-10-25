Antonio Conte 'approached' by Real Madrid to replace Julen Lopetegui

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been approached by representatives of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to replace under-fire boss Julen Lopetegui, according to reports.

Sky are reporting that Conte is Perez's first-choice to replace Lopetegui should he be fired from his role at the Bernabeu.

The Spaniard was only appointed Zinedine Zidane's successor in June, a move which cost Lopetegui his job as Spain boss on the eve of the World Cup, but he already finds himself fighting for his job after winning just six of his 13 matches as Real's boss.

That period also saw Los Blancos' longest goal drought since 1985, when they went 480 minutes without finding the back of the net in all competitions.

Now Perez's representatives have already made contact with Conte, who has been away from football since he was replaced by compatriot Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in July.

The Italian rejected the chance to move to Madrid in the summer but it his now understood he would be willing to return to management if he's wanted.

Real Madrid Sporting Director Emilio Butragueno claimed this week that Lopetegui will remain in charge for El Clasico but the man himself is not so sure, swerving questions about his future after Real's 2-1 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen.

A defeat to Barcelona this weekend would see Real fall seven points behind their great rivals after only 10 matches, which would almost certainly force Perez – a man not known for his patience – into relieving Lopetegui of his duties.