Nigeria Defeats Libya 3-2 in Nations Cup qualifiers

Odion Ighalo scored a brace as Nigeria’s Super Eagles beat Libya 3-2 away from home to go top of group E and brighten their chances of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ighalo had scored a hat-trick for Nigeria as the Super Eagles demolished Libya 4-0 in the first match played in Uyo, Nigeria on Saturday.

The reverse fixture in Libya saw Ighalo scoring two goals to increase his goal tally against Libya to five in two matches.

The Super Eagles settled down to work very early in the game as Ighalo picked up from where he stopped at the weekend by putting the Nigerian side one goal up in the 14th minute of the game.

Ahmed Musa, stand-in Captain gave the Super Eagles a two-goal lead when he slotted home on 17th minute of the game.

The Libyan side fought back to reduce the tally when Zubya scored on 35th minute to make it 1-2.

On 74th minute, Libya got the needed equaliser after a poor goal keeping from the Nigerian goalkeeper, Uzoho as Benali scored for the host side.

Ighalo rescued victory for Nigeria when he scored a superb goal in the 81st minute of the match to make it 3-2 for Nigeria and secured the three points.

The Super Eagles now top Group E with nine points after South Africa fumbled to a goalless draw against minor, Seychelles away from home earlier on Tuesday.