Chelsea 1-0 Videoton: Kepa stars as Morata finally scores

Chelsea defeated Videoton 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to win their second consecutive Europa League group game.

Alvaro Morata had a golden opportunity to break his duck mid-way through the first-half. The Spaniard found himself 1-on-1 with the Videoton goalkeeper, but chipped the ball wide of the post. He must have been wondering if he would ever find the back of the net again.

Morata remained patient, and eventually, his goal came. Fernando Torres oftentimes couldn't score unless he only had a moment to think about the finish. Morata may well be the same breed of striker. Take nothing away from the finish from the former Real Madrid man, though.

He looks like he hasn’t but he’s really just scored…

What a lovely finish from Morata

His goal proved to be enough to take Chelsea over the line. Credit to Videoton, they limited our chances effectively and created chances of their own to threaten Kepa Arrizabalaga's goal. It's unlikely they'll make it out the group, but they made the most of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Here's our player ratings for tonight's game. Do you agree with us, Blues?

Arrizabalaga 9, Zappacosta 6, Cahill 5, Christensen 6, Emerson 7, Fabregas 7, Kovacic 8, Loftus-Cheek 7, Pedro 7, Willian 6, Morata 7. (Subs: Hazard 6, Barkley 7, Moses 4)