Romelu Lukaku lacked sharpness, support in Man United's stalemate vs. Valencia

Manchester United drew 0-0 against a limited Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday, an improved performance from their abject showing in the 3-1 Premier League defeat to West Ham United at the weekend. However, the improvement lay largely in their effort, with their creativity greatly lacking. Only Marcus Rashford consistently forced the issue, and the questions over Jose Mourinho’s future will only intensify. This was a game in which they started with an encouraging tempo, but the crowd’s frustration was evident by the end.

Positives

Rashford struck the crossbar with a late free kick, which was fitting considering he was a constant danger, and Luke Shaw was bright going forward, if defensively uncertain at times.

Negatives

Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini were exposed for positioning and speed, Antonio Valencia was caught out time and again, Romelu Lukaku’s movement was poor and Alexis Sanchez was out of sync with his passing most of the evening.

Manager rating out of 10

4 — Mourinho failed to capitalise against a Valencia team who are the lowest-scoring side in La Liga, with a late substitution — taking off Sanchez for Anthony Martial, instead of keeping on an extra attacker — a strikingly conservative one. When he had to up the tempo, he failed to do so.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David De Gea, 6 — Largely untroubled by Valencia’s attack, but some of his kicking was poor. Tried his best to rally his team.

DF Antonio Valencia, 4 — Was exposed time and again down his flank. Worked hard but this was one of his poorest nights in a United shirt, failing to create in attack or protect his wing.

DF Eric Bailly, 6 — Looked worse than he was due to the amount of room Valencia left him to cover. Generally got across as best he could, and some of his long passing was very good.

DF Chris Smalling, 6 — Should have been more ambitious with his passing — his conservatism put the rest of his defence under pressure. Positioning was generally sound, though.

DF Luke Shaw, 7 — One or two eccentric moments aside, he generally defended well, and got forward in support of Rashford. Some of his passing down the line was also very good.

MF Nemanja Matic, 4 — A game in which he looked off the pace against Valencia’s speedy front two, and his passing left a great deal to be desired.

Romelu Lukaku reacts during Manchester United’s Champions League draw with Valencia. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

MF Marouane Fellaini, 5 — Attempted to play a more expansive game at times but left too much room between himself, Matic and Paul Pogba, his lack of mobility a grave problem at times.

MF Paul Pogba, 6 — A mixed bag. Some passages of play showed remarkable invention, and he drove his team forward, but also lost possession in key areas. Looked frustrated with the lack of movement around him.

FW Alexis Sanchez, 5 — Worked hard defensively but his passing was poor and his movement was not vastly better. Another difficult night for him.

FW Marcus Rashford, 7 — United’s brightest outlet, hitting the bar with a free kick and causing his opposite man all manner of problems. Dribbled and shot with impressive confidence, and stood apart from those around him.

FW Romelu Lukaku, 4 — Another difficult match in which he lacked support but also lacked sharpness in his movement and was let down by his technique in the final third.

Substitutes

FW Anthony Martial, N/R — Looked vigorous and direct from the moment he came on, running at his man with rare purpose and almost earning a late penalty. Made a short but strong case for inclusion as a starter.