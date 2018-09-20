Amaju Pinnick beats Magari, Ogunjobi, Okoye to win NFF election

President of the Amaju Pinnick Nigeria Football Federation has been returned for a second term in the election held in Katsina on Thursday.

Pinnick polled 34 votes to beat three other contestants Alhaji Aminu Magari, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi and Chinedu Okoye who got eight, two and zero votes respectively.

Pinnick’s number represents 77.2 per cent of the votes cast, which is well above the 60 per cent of votes required to archive victory at first ballot

In all, 44 delegates from states football federation and other bodies including coaches, referees associations and players unions, participated in the election which took place in Katsina State.

The chairman of the Electoral committee for the election, Muhammed Katu announced the results.

FIFA representatives, Luca Piazza and Solomon Mudege were among football chiefs who witnessed the election.

Elections into the offices of first Vice President, Chairman of Chairmen and other members of the NFF board were still in progress as of the time of filing this report