N'golo Kante serenaded by France teammates and entire Stade de France

It's no secret just how much the French national team adore our N'Golo Kante, but they reaffirmed that affection in front of a fully packed Stade de France last night.

Kante had an excellent World Cup campaign with Les Blues, during which he was crowned a world champion. He was withdrawn in the final, having been struck down by illness in the days prior, but that did not serve as a reflection of how good he was throughout the competition.

While in Russia, the France camp created a song honouring Kante. It reference how he kept the shackles on Lionel Messi during their quarter-final victory over Argentina. French is not our native tongue, we're not entirely sure what the lyrics mean – but the chant has become iconic.

Kante was serenaded by both his teammates and the crowd after France's victory over the Netherlands on Sunday night. Look at his face! How can you not adore the guy?

L’ÉQUIPE

✔ @lequipe

Quand le Stade de France reprend la chanson de N’Golo Kanté avec les Bleus

2:22 PM – Sep 9, 2018