Rashford will never be a striker for as long as he stays at Man Utd: Shearer

Marcus Rashford will never be a striker at Manchester United and may need to leave if he is to prove himself in that position, says Alan Shearer.

The 20-year-old forward has made no secret of the fact that he sees himself as a central frontman.

He has, however, been denied the opportunity to prove his worth in that position under Jose Mourinho.

With the United boss preferring to use the fleet-footed youngster in a wider role, his finishing ability has been affected.

Shearer believes those issues cost England in a UEFA Nations League opener against Spain, with Rashford spurning some glorious opportunities after opening the scoring in a 2-1 defeat at Wembley .

The Premier League's all-time leading scorer and a man who earned 63 caps for the Three Lions told The Sun : “I am a big fan of ­Marcus Rashford.

“He gets into good positions, runs in behind defenders and is a ­constant threat.

“His goal at Wembley on ­Saturday night showcased what he is all about.

“Unfortunately his two missed chances that could have earned England a point in their Nations League match with Spain also told you where he is at right now.

“A centre-forward who is playing regularly in that position for his club probably would not have fluffed those.”

A move away from Old Trafford has been mooted for Rashford , with the general consensus being that he needs more regular game time in order to fulfil his potential .

Shearer would understand if a United academy graduate takes such a decision, with there no chance of him being the leading man for the Red Devils with so many other options available.

“The problem he faces is what can he do about it? Yes he is still very young at 20, but when will his situation change?” added the striker who scored 260 Premier League goals.

“As long as Romelu Lukaku stays fit he is not going to get a starting spot as the lone striker at Old Trafford. As long as Jose Mourinho is the ­manager, there is not going to be two up top.

“Even if Lukaku did not play, my money would be on Alexis Sanchez being moved into the middle and further forward.

“And would Mourinho really turn to Rashford if he needed another striker? Or would he go to the transfer market for a tried and trusted ready-made goalscorer?

“Rashford has been played so long in a wide position in a three, that it does take time to readjust to his natural position.

“Time is not a great commodity in football nowadays. I am not advocating Rashford moves away from Old Trafford. It is a great club to be at.

“But if he wants to achieve an ambition to be recognised as a great goalscorer it is just not going to happen there.

“He would need to move with the assurance that his next club will make him the main man, the striker, the one up top or one of two. Then I truly believe he would develop into a goalscorer.”