Serena Williams sees off Sevastova to waltz into US Open final

Serena Williams made it a walk-in-the-park affair on Thursday night, trouncing Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in two straight sets to book her deserved place in the US Open final.

In just a little over one hour, the 23 Grand slam winner saw off her opponent, 6-3 6-0 to contend for the trophy she last won in 2014.

She was the winner in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014.

Playing with the same gusto she dealt with older sister Venus, in the fourth round, Serena dominated her opponent, spraying winners after winners, in her record ninth semi-final at Flushing Meadows and 12th overall. Sevastova only broke her once in the first set. From then on, Serena took cruise control.

By the victory, Serena has also made a ninth final at the US Open. She now awaits the winner of the second semi-final match between American Madison Keys, finalist last year and rising Japanese star, Naomi Osaka.