Hazard: Chelsea lurking in the shadows for Premier League title

Eden Hazard accepts that Chelsea are not favourites for the Premier League title, but he believes they can mount a title challenge from the shadows.

The Blues’ 2-0 win over Bournemouth continued their perfect start to the season, and they head into the international break in second place in the table.

Hazard has scored twice and also claimed two assists thus far this campaign, and he believes that Chelsea are capable of finishing above the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool and claiming the title.

“That's good,” replied Hazard when asked how it feels to not be considered the favourites. “We are a little bit in the shadow. We just try to do our job, win games and then we will see.

“Of course, I believe, especially in Premier League, you never know what can happen. They [Chelsea’s title rivals] can drop points, we can win points.

“In a couple of weeks’ time we are playing Liverpool, which is a massive game. So if we win [we have a good chance]. Last year we won 1-0 here, so we need to repeat this.

“He [Sarri] just wants us to play football. We have good players to play football and at the moment we are enjoying games, but we’ll see [if we are] a strong team when we lose a game. At the moment we are not losing, so it's easy to say we are good, we are beautiful.

“But if we lose a game, then we have to stay together and be better. I think with [Jose] Mourinho when we won the league, we started well also, but of course this is good to start well.”

Chelsea have dominated possession against each of their opponents this season, as the players take to Sarri’s style of football at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues side registered 81 per cent possession against Newcastle, breaking the club record for passes in a Premier League match in the process .

Hazard believes that the new style of play helps the Blues be as dangerous as possible in the final third, and he is looking forward to testing the football against top opposition in the coming months.

“Against [for example] Man City, I know it will be difficult,” answered Hazard, when asked about the style of football. “I remember last week, [Chelsea vs Newcastle] 80 per cent of possession: it is very high, no? For sure, [against] Man City, Liverpool, when it [could be] 50-50, you never know.

“But if we have more of the ball then we can be more dangerous in the box and we can score more goals. That’s why we need the ball.”