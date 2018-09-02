Benzema scores landmark goal for Real Madrid ......breaks cristiano ronaldo’s record

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring against his 33rd La Liga team on Saturday.

The French forward netted in the 48th minute against Leganes to run his total to 33 teams scored against, one better than Ronaldo’s 32 in his time with Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi leads the list having scored against 36 different teams in La Liga during his career.

Athletic Club striker Aritz Aduriz has netted against 35 La Liga sides in his career, making him the second highest on the list, level with Madrid legend Raul.

Former Barcelona star Julio Salinas, having scored against 34 different sides, is third in the standings while Benzema is level with the likes of Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez and Espanyol icon Raul Tamudo on 33.

Benzema’s first put Madrid out in front and he doubled the lead and his personally tally on the night with a second just after the hour mark.

Sergio Ramos netted from the penalty spot to make it 4-1 to the home side as Los Blancos rolled to a comfortable win.

Gareth Bale netted Madrid’s opener before on-loan Southampton striker Guido Carrillo levelled for Leganes from the penalty spot.

Benzema is the current top goalscorer in La Liga so far this season, having netted four times under new Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.