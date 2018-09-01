TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 1 September 2018 09:44 CET

Eyuropa league draw: Chelsea face trips to Greece, Belarus and Hungary

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

The draw for this season's Europa League group stage has been made, Chelsea find themselves in Group L alongside PAOK of Greece, BATE Borisov of Belarus and MOL Vidi from Hungary.

The last time Chelsea were in this competition (2013) they won it beating Benfica 2-1 in the final in Amsterdam.

This time things are different with the Blues having to play in the Europa League group stage for the very first time. In 2012/13 Chelsea started in the Round of 32 because they finished third place behind Juventus and Shakhtar Donetsk in the  Champions League group stage. Chelsea's full schedule

20th Septemeber – PAOK v Chelsea
4th October – Chelsea v Vidi
25th October – Chelsea v BATE Borisov
8th November – BATE Borisov v Chelsea

29th November – Chelsea v PAOK
13th December – Vidi v Chelsea
Full List:
Group A
Bayer Leverkusen
Ludogorets
FC Zurich
AEK Larnaca
Group B
FC Salzburg
Celtic
RB Leipzig
Rosenborg
Group C
Zenit
FC Copenhagen
Bordeaux
Slavia Prague
Group D
Anderlecht
Fenerbahce
Dinamo Zagreb
Spartak Trnava
Group E
Arsenal
Sporting Lisbon
Qarabag
Vorskla Poltava
Group F
Olympiacos
AC Milan
Real Betis
Dudelange
Group G
Villarreal
Rapid Vienna
Spartak Moscow
Rangers
Group H
Lazio
Marseille
Eintracht Frankfurt
Apollon
Group I
Besiktas
Genk
Malmo
Sarpsborg
Group J
Sevilla
FC Krasnodar
Standard Liege
Akhisar Belediyespor
Group K
Dynamo Kiev FC
Astana
Rennes
Jablonec
Group L
Chelsea
PAOK FC
BATE
Borisov Vidi


Every business is a solution to a problem and every problem is a potential business.
By: Ayami Dennis

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists