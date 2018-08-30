Luka Modric named UEFA Player of the Year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric has edged out Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to win the 2017-18 UEFA Player of the Year award.

Modric’s excellent season at the Bernabeu was recognised at the Champions League draw in Monaco on Thursday, with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on hand to present the prize to the Croatia international.

Thursday’s win caps off a stellar 12 months for the 32-year-old, who also won the Golden Ball for his performances in helping Croatia finish as runners-up at the World Cup in Russia.

Modric’s was one of many for Real Madrid on a trophy-laden night, with Blancos custodian Keylor Navas named as UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season ahead of Gigi Buffon and Alisson, Sergio Ramos recognised as the Defender of the Season over teammates Marcelo and Raphael Varane, Modric winning Midfielder of the Season ahead of Kevin De Bruyne and Toni Kroos, and Ronaldo pipping Lionel Messi and Salah to the Forward of the Season award.

UEFA also named the Women’s Player of the Year at the ceremony, with Wolfsburg’s Pernille Harder beating Lyon duo Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry to the top prize.

David Beckham was also recognised on the night, receiving the 2018 UEFA President’s Award from Ceferin for his “outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities,” while San Jose Earthquakes defender Guram Kashia won the inaugural #EqualGame award for his support of the LGBTQ community last season .