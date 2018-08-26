Gernot Rohr rejected 'good offers' to continue as Nigeria coach

Gernot Rohr has confirmed he was approached by other countries after the World Cup before opting to continue with Nigeria.

The German tactician led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup with an impressive record in qualifying but was unable to navigate the Super Eagles past the group stages in Russia.

On the back of the unsuccessful campaign, the future of Rohr was questioned and there were speculations that some other countries were interested in his services.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation backed the 64-year-old who had signed an extension prior to the quadrennial tournament to carry on with the three-time African Champions.

“I got good offers from countries who were at the World Cup, but in the end, I decided I want to continue working here in Nigeria,” Rohr said at a pre-match conference.

“I like the team we have here and the NFF has made the environment very conducive for me, so I don't see any reason why I should leave now.

”I hope this team will be better in future and it is important to continue the good work we started.”

Rohr's next objective is to get the country to the 2019 African Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon after missing out on the two previous editions.

The Super Eagles started their qualifying campaign in underwhelming fashion after losing 2-0 to South Africa in the opening fixture.

And for the September 8 date away in Seychelles, Rohr has named a 24-man squad – with some surprise inclusions .