Maurizio Sarri replies Napoli Club president De Laurentiis' criticism

Maurizio Sarri responds to criticism from Aurelio De Laurentiis.

De Laurentiis bemoaned Sarri's inability to win a trophy at Napoli.

Maurizio Sarri has responded to bitter criticism from Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Sarri is no longer Napoli manager. The Serie A side appointed Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most decorated managers on the planet, before Sarri had even left the Stadio San Paolo.

You'd think that the arrival of Ancelotti would ease the transition into life without Sarri, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Ever since Sarri walked out the door, De Laurentiis has felt the need to publicly discuss his former manager. His latest comments criticised the fact that Sarri was unable to win any silverware during his stint with Napoli.

That's despite the fact that he turned Napoli into genuine title challengers. They finished the 2018/19 campaign with an astonishing 91 points.

Sarri isn't rising to De Laurentiis' childish behaviour. The Italian went on to reaffirm his achievements with Napoli, as Goal report:

“I don't know [why] he is talking about me? [Maybe] because he is missing me. He is used to doing it.”

“We didn't win in Naples, but we had the record number of points for the club, and then the second and third best. We qualified three times for the Champions League, and it was unusual for Napoli.”

“So I think we did very well. Nobody won in Italy except Juventus in the last seven years.”