Eden Hazard's father admits Real Madrid transfer 'may never' happen

One of the chief motivators behind the never-ending rumors of Eden Hazard leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid has thrown in the proverbial towel, admitted defeat, and has seemingly given up trying to “feed the soap opera” , just to see what sort of twists and drama might shake out at the other end.

That's right, Eden Hazard's own father has accepted that his eldest son's long-hoped-for move to Real Madrid may never happen. Never ever? Ever ever? I'm sorry, Mr. Hazard, is this for real?

“I can't say why it did not go through. Not because I don't want to, because I don't know. Maybe they have a policy where they want to give the youth a chance. Eden will have one more year on his contract next summer, but he may never end up in Madrid.”

Perhaps no one wanted this transfer more than Thierry Hazard. He wanted it so badly, his own son had to tell him to cool his jets . And while he comforts himself with the alternate reality of Zidane staying at Real and pushing for the signing, he does admit what Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted at as well: Real want younger players. Eden may have missed his window of opportunity.

“It could be that it had been a different story with Zidane. But on the other hand, he will also have had his reasons for leaving.” -Thierry Hazard; source: Het Nieuwsblad via Goal

So, is that the end of the Hazard saga? Of course not. The rumor mill does not take the L this easily. More importantly, Hazard still only has two years left on his contract, and he has to sign an extension before we can feel at all confident that he will stay beyond the current season.

So, let's get it done (he said, for the umpteenth time).

