Victor Moses Might Make A U-turn To Play For Nigeria In AFCON 2019

Chelsea of England winger, Victor Moses has been offered a lifeline for a possible return to the Super Eagles in future, as coach of the Nigerian national team, Gernot Rohr says the lad might be motivated to rescind his international retirement should the team make it to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr hinted that he would readily accept Moses back, should the winger-cum-right-wing-back opt to make himself available for AFCON 2019, as the Franco-German gaffer believes motivation could make the star change his mind.

The Eagles technical adviser stated as much in his first official comments about the shock decision by Moses to retire from the Nigerian team, adding that he hopes the star’s choice is not final.

Moses will not be invited for the match against Seychelles, having called time on his international career, in order to concentrate on his family and club, but Rohr says the lad could be convinced to a U-turn with the right motivation.

Rohr said: ”We spoke already and I hope that his decision is not definitive. I think it depends on his motivation.

“If he really wants to commit himself again, he is welcome. Maybe the chance to win the AFCON is motivation. We will see.”