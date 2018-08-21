Ariana Grande adjusted Nicki Minaj's dress on her way to the 2018 MTV VMAs stage

During Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards , Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande once again showed why they’re ultimate friendship goals. When Nicki took the stage to accept the award for Best Rap Video for “Chun-Li,” there was Ariana, dutifully making sure that her friend didn't step on the train of her flowing Off-White dress.

While Nicki didn't mention the assist onstage, she did thank Ariana for contributing to the song “Bed” off her new album Queen. ”Ariana Grande, my baby,“ Nicki said. “I'm so proud of you. I'm so freaking proud of you, Ariana.” Ariana responded in kind by mouthing the words “I love you” from her front-row seat. ariana grande nicki

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images ariana nicki minaj

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Ariana is coming off the release of her own brand-new album, Sweetener , which features Nicki on the track “The Light Is Coming.” When Ariana took the stage to claim the award for Best Pop Video, which she won for her song “No Tears Left to Cry,” she made sure to give Nicki a hug on her way up.

The two superstars have now collaborated a total of five times, and Nicki and Ariana have had each other's backs outside the confines of the studio, as well. In the aftermath of the bombing that occurred at Ariana's Manchester concert last year, Nicki told TMZ that Ariana is her “sister.” Ariana reciprocated the sister love in a recent tweet of her own, “i love my big sis @nickiminaj so f/*ckin much,” she tweeted in May .

So, the natural next step in this friendship should be a joint album, right? Well, if Nicki's recent Twitter tease is any indication, all signs point to: absolutely.