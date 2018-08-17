Super Eagles Defender, Troosts-Ekong Set to Join Udinese

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong and his Turkish club Bursaspor, have parted ways.

Troost-Ekong, is reported to be heading to Italy to join Udinese in Serie A. This comes in the wake of several reports from Italy claiming the former Gent defender has agreed on a deal with Udinese, who recently lost veteran centre-back and captain Danilo to Bologna.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone in Bursa and Bursaspor especially my teammates and staff for everything,” Troost-Ekong posted on Instagram.

“I will always have great memories of my time in Turkey as a player but also as a man. “However, the time has come for a new step in my career. I want to wish Bursaspor a great season and I will now follow the team as a fan.

“So, of course, lastly I want to say a special thank you to Texas and all the fans who supported me and the team. I will remain one of you now.”

