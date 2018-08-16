Atletico crush Real Madrid 4-2 to win Super Cup

Atletico Madrid came from behind on Wednesday to beat city rivals Real Madrid 4-2 and win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Saul Niguez and Koke scored in extra time. Real looked set to begin the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era by winning more silverware after Karim Benzema cancelled out Diego Costa's early opener before a Sergio Ramos penalty put them ahead in the second half.

But Costa made it 2-2 to force extra time, and Atletico emerged victorious as Julen Lopetegui's competitive debut as Real coach ended in defeat.

