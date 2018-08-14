VIDEO: Ahmed Musa Registers His First Goal, The Winner On Al Nassr Debut

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, made a big impact on his debut for Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr by scoring the winning goal in their 2-1 win against UAE’s Al Jazira in an Arab Champions League round of 32 encounter in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Musa netted the winner 15 minutes from time following his introduction at the start of the second half in place of Moroccan midfielder Noureddine Amrabat.

Al Nassr went ahead through Yahia Alshehri in the 15th minute of the encounter.

The hosts equalised 15 minutes later through Mohamed Jamal.

The former Kano Pillars star recently linked up with Al Nassr from English Premier League club, Leicester City.

He resumed training with the club last week Friday.