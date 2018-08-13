TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 13 August 2018 12:10 CET

Aruna Quadri wins 2018 Nigeria Open ITTF CHALLENGE

By The Nigerian Voice

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri made history on Sunday as he became the first Nigerian player to win the International Table Tennis Federation Challenge Nigeria Open at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Quadri beat Frenchman Antoine Henchard 4-2 in the final of the men’s single in front of a capacity crowd at the stadium.

In one of the most entertaining tournaments, Quadri came from behind to win.

Henchard won the first set 13-11 but Quadri drew level in the second set, winning 11-3.

Henchard won the third set 11-8 but Quadri took the following two sets 11-7.

The Nigerian led for the first time in the fifth set winning 11-5 and sealed the win with an 11-8 win in the sixth set.

The 29-year-old showed a spirit of sportsmanship in the third set when the umpire erroneously awarded a point to him, which Henchard won.

He called the umpire’s attention to it. He was thereafter awarded the Fairplay Award of the competition.


He who throws the ball against the wall bounces back to him.
By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists