FRANCE 2018: Nnadozie, Falconets’ Goalkeeper, Awarded Player Of The Match

Following her impressive performance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup match on Thursday, between the Falconets of Nigeria and Haiti, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nigeria’s goalkeeper, has been awarded ‘Player of the Match.’

She was presented the award certificate after the 1-0 win in favour of Nigeria, held at Saint Malo, France.

Rasheedat Ajibade, Captain of the Nigerian team, scored a goal with the first-half penalty kick, that saw Nigeria go ahead to beat Haiti 1-0.

The Falconets have now secured three points and Nigeria needs at least a draw in the final match of the group phase, scheduled for Monday against China PR, to pick a ticket for the quarter-final.