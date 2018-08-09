Champions League List Of Nominee: Salah, Messi & CR7 Featured

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah joined regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on UEFA’s shortlist for the best forwards who played in its Champions League last season, UEFA announced on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who won the award last year, topped the goalscoring charts with 15 goals in the competition as Real Madrid won a third consecutive European crown.

Egypt’s Salah led Liverpool’s remarkable run to the final with 10 goals and four assists, while FC Barcelona’s Messi netted six goals.

The best defender is sure to be from Real Madrid with their trio of Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane the only names shortlisted for the award.

Real Madrid’s duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will compete with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne for the midfielder award. New Liverpool signing Alisson’s performances for AS Roma earned him a place on the goalkeeper shortlists.

He will compete for the honour with Real Madrid’s Costa Rica international Keylor Navas and Italian Gianluigi Buffon, who completed a switch from Juventus to Paris St Germain (PSG) last month.

The winners will be announced during the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Aug. 30. The nominees were selected by a jury of 32 coaches from last year’s UEFA Champions League participants and 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media group.