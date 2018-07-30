Tiémoué Bakayoko wants to stay at Chelsea: report

Tiémoué Bakayoko wants to stay at Chelsea, confirmed his “entourage” to RMC Sport . The 23-year-old has been linked with Sevilla, and a few other sides like Inter and AC Milan, but is determined to prove his quality in the Chelsea midfield. Meanwhile, Chelsea would make it “difficult” for any side to acquire him in the first place, given the that four years of his reported £110,000 per week contract remain.

Bakayoko's intention is certainly noble after a decidedly mixed first season at Stamford Bridge. He did end it with some better performances and that has led to some optimism for the future. (Though his performances this preseason have left a lot to be desired once again.)

As of right now, Bakayoko doesn't look slated for a starting spot at Chelsea — he and Danny Drinkwater are fighting it out for last place in the pecking order — but if he were to leave, Chelsea would require a loan fee, too, in addition to the usual wage coverage by a loaning team. Those are apparently too much of a burden already for Sevilla, so they're probably out regardless.

As far as we can tell, there is a good chance Bakayoko will be part of a possibly strong-looking midfield, especially if one more signing arrives.