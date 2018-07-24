UEFA Champions League draws released [See full fixtures]

By The Rainbow

By The Rainbow

The draws for the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions league have been made public.

The draw was held in the Swiss city of Nyon on Monday afternoon.

Turkey's Fenerbahce have been paired with Portugal's Benfica in UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The first matches will be played on August 7-8; second leg matches will be played on August 14.

The third qualifying round consists of two paths: champions and league.

Champions League third qualifying round draw in full:

Celtic/Rosenborg vs. AEK Athens

FC Salzburg vs. Shkedija/Sheriff Tiraspol

Estrela Vermelha/Suduva vs. Legia/Spartak Trnava

Kukeisi/Qarabag vs. BATE Borisov/Helsinki

Astana/Midtylland vs. Dinamo Zagreb/Hapoel Beer'sheva

Cluj/Malmo vs. Ludogorets/Vidi FC

League Path:

Standard Liege vs. Ajax/Sturm Graz

Benfica vs. Fenerbahce

Slavia vs. Dynamo Kiev

PAOK/Basel vs. Spartak Moscow