UEFA Champions League draws released [See full fixtures]
The draws for the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions league have been made public.
The draw was held in the Swiss city of Nyon on Monday afternoon.
Turkey's Fenerbahce have been paired with Portugal's Benfica in UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.
The first matches will be played on August 7-8; second leg matches will be played on August 14.
The third qualifying round consists of two paths: champions and league.
Champions League third qualifying round draw in full:
Celtic/Rosenborg vs. AEK Athens
FC Salzburg vs. Shkedija/Sheriff Tiraspol
Estrela Vermelha/Suduva vs. Legia/Spartak Trnava
Kukeisi/Qarabag vs. BATE Borisov/Helsinki
Astana/Midtylland vs. Dinamo Zagreb/Hapoel Beer'sheva
Cluj/Malmo vs. Ludogorets/Vidi FC
League Path:
Standard Liege vs. Ajax/Sturm Graz
Benfica vs. Fenerbahce
Slavia vs. Dynamo Kiev
PAOK/Basel vs. Spartak Moscow