PDP releases timetable for selection of presidential, other candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party has released timetable for the selection of its candidates for the general elections scheduled to take place in February.

The party has scheduled Friday, October 5, and Saturday, October 6, for its national convention where its presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election will emerge.

PUNCH reports that the information was contained in a memorandum submitted to the National Executive Committee of the party by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at its meeting in Abuja on Monday.

According to the report, the “Proposed timetable and schedule of activities,” dated Monday, July 23, 2018, was approved by the NEC.

It read in part, “The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the timetable for the 2019 general elections. According to the timetable, the conduct of political parties' primaries and resolutions of same must begin by the 17th of August, 2018, and end by the 7th of October, 2018.

“Sequel to the timetable released by the commission, the party has also prepared its draft timetable and schedule of activities for NEC's perusal and approval.

“Please find attached the proposed timetable and schedule.”

Secondus, in his prayer in the memo, called on the NEC to “exercise its powers under Section 31 (2) of our party constitution and approve the proposed timetable and schedule of activities.”

The approved timetable showed that the presidential appeal panel would sit on any appeal by aggrieved aspirants on October 7, while it would present a certificate of return to the candidate on October 20.

The presentation of the certificate will involve winners of other primaries like that of the governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates on the same day, and it will hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The party also said it would conduct its nationwide governorship primaries on Friday, September 28, while appeals are to hold two days later on Sunday, September 30.

The senatorial primaries have also been fixed for Sunday, September 23, while appeals emanating from the primaries are to be heard on September 25.

The House of Representatives candidates of the party are to emerge at its primaries scheduled for Wednesday, September 19, while appeals by aggrieved aspirants are to be heard two days later by the appeal committee.

State House of Assembly candidates are to be known on Saturday, September 15, while the electoral panel will sit on disputed cases on Monday, September 17.

On screening of the aspirants, the party has set up five dates for the exercise.

It will start with House of Assembly aspirants on August 27, while that of House of Representatives will follow the following day.

Senatorial candidates are to be screened on Wednesday, August 29, while that of the governorship and presidential aspirants will be on August 30.

The party also fixed different dates for appeal for all the categories of the offices.

It also promised to set up committees that would handle the screenings and the panels.